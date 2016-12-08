Manchester United ease into Europa League knockout stages

Manchester United's Ashley Young in action with FC Zorya Luhansk's Artem Sukhotskiy. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

Manchester United advanced to the last 32 of the Europa League with a 2-0 win over Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine.

The Red Devils knew that a draw would have been enough to guarantee their place in the next round but took all three points through second-half strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

After a goalless first half, it only took three minutes for the deadlock to be broken when Mkhitaryan picked up the ball on the halfway line before weaving past two defenders and coolly slotting past Igor Levchenko.

Mikhail Sivakov went close to an equaliser with a close-range header which Sergio Romero brilliantly parried away before Ibrahimovic sealed the victory with a late breakaway goal.

Dundalk's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages were ended after a 2-1 defeat at Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The Irish champions needed all three points in Israel, coupled with an AZ Alkmaar loss to Zenit St Petersburg to go through, but could not earn the victory.

Tal Ben Haim got the opener on 21 minutes before Dundalk equalised courtesy of Elazar Dasa's own goal shortly after. Dor Micha restored Maccabi's lead just before the break, which they held onto to secure the three points.

AZ progressed following a 3-2 victory against previously unbeaten Zenit.

Ben Rienstra and Ridgeciano Haps put the hosts 2-0 up at the break before Giuliano pulled one back for the Russian side.

Muamer Tankovic restored the two-goal cushion with Stijn Wuytens' own goal just a consolation for Zenit.

St Etienne produced a stunning comeback to win 3-2 at Anderlecht and top Group C after six matches.

Alexandru Chipciu and Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead and despite Henri Saivet missing a penalty early in the second half, a Alexander Soderlund brace and a Kevin Monnet-Paquet effort helped turn things around for the French side.

There were wins for Viktoria Plzen, APOEL, Fenerbahce, Mainz and Young Boys while Rapid Vienna drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao with Astra and Roma playing out a goalless draw.

Sassuolo's match with Genk was postponed due to fog and will be played on Friday.

Earlier in the day, former winners Shakhtar Donetsk went through to the knockout stages with a 100 per cent record following a 4-2 win over Braga.

Braces from Serhiy Kryvtsov and Taison earned the away side all three points with Nikola Stojiljkovic and Nikola Vukcevic replying for the Portuguese side, who still progressed despite the defeat.

Villarreal eventually overcame 10-man Steaua Bucharest 2-1 to book their place in the next round thanks to a last-gasp winner from Manu Trigueros.

Nicola Sansone had given the hosts the lead before Vlad Achim levelled for the Romanian side while Gabriel Tamas saw red with the scores at 1-1.

Ten-man Fiorentina advanced to the next round with a 2-1 win over Qarabag in Azerbaijan and Gent won 1-0 at Konyaspor

Osmanlispor went through as Group L winners after a 2-0 win over Zurich while PAOK advanced following a 2-0 success over Liberec in Greece.