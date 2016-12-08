Sporting briefs

Tadic: Dusan Tadic could return to action when Southampton take on Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a crunch Europa League clash today. Tadic missed Saints’ trip to Crystal Palace last weekend but has been wearing a face mask to protect a nose injury and could be in contention to feature at St Mary’s.

Hodgson: Former England boss Roy Hodgson is keen to return to management. The 69-year-old has been out of work since resigning in the wake of England’s humiliating Euro 2016 elimination at the hands of Iceland. “I feel fit,” he said. “I certainly don’t feel that I couldn’t handle the day-to-day work and the day-to-day pressures.”

Arrested: A former football coach has been arrested in Northern Ireland over sex abuse claims. Jim McCafferty, 71, who was involved in football in Scotland and Ireland from the 1980s, was arrested in Belfast by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after walking into a police station. McCafferty was formerly a kit man at Celtic, Hibernian and Falkirk.

Dominguez: Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Alvaro Dominguez has been forced to retire at the age of 27 due to injury. The Spaniard, who joined Gladbach from Atletico Madrid in 2012, the year he won two caps for the national team, made the an-nouncement on Twitter. He has been troubled by back problems and has not played in over a year.

Cellino: Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has expressed his surprise at a newspaper’s claim that he is facing a ban and a fine in relation to the transfer of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014. The Daily Mail reported the Italian would be suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of breaching Football Association regulations. “I am surprised to read the news. I am not guilty and I will take the right steps to defend myself through the tribunal,” Cellino said.

Charged: UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Celtic for the behaviour of their supporters during the Champions League game at Manchester City on Tuesday. The Scottish champions face charges for setting off fireworks and “crowd disturbances” at the Etihad Stadium.

FA Trophy – Third Round

SK Victoria W. vs Mġarr United - 5-0