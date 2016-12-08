Senglea feats

Kevin Azzopardi’s article, entitled, ‘Senglea Athletic savour famous cup win over Hibs’ (Thursday, December 1) made interesting reading and brought back memories of my time at the club.

In the interview, Benny Casha, current president of Senglea Athletic FC, hailed the FA Trophy third-round win over Hibernians as one of the most prestigious results in the club’s history.

Furthermore Casha stated: “It ranks alongside the victories over the likes of Sliema Wanderers and Ħamrun Spartans on the way to the 1981 FA Trophy final where we lost 2-1 to Floriana.”

I would like to mention another Times of Malta article written by Carmel Baldacchino on June 30, 2016 – only a few months ago – entitled “When Senglea humbled Hibernians”.

On October 12, 1974, Senglea beat Hibs 3-1 in the opening match of the First Division season at the old Gżira stadium.

That same article included a photo of the Senglea team which had won both the Division Two league and cup the previous year. Senglea were thus playing in the top flight for the first time in their history.

So far, despite recent easier promotion avenues, and with the introduction of foreign players, that achievement has been unsurpassed.

It is also interesting to note that just a few weeks ago most of the players, who had given the club and its supporters such honours back in 1974, celebrated their feat during a get-together in Senglea.

Both A. Cutajar, the then treasurer, and myself as club president and doctor, attended the memorable reunion.