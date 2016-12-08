San Marino fight back for a draw in friendly at Corradino

Dylan Musu launching an attack for Malta against San Marino in the friendly match at the Corradino Pavilion. Photo: Wally Galea

The Maltese national team was held to a 2-2 draw by San Marino in a second international friendly match played at the Corradino Pavilion earlier this week.

After a handsome 4-0 victory in the first match, the Maltese side had to deal with a more committed San Marino as they showed better qualities and significant improvement on their first showing at the pavilion.

After a tight opening, Peter Pullicino’s side missed the opportunity to surge ahead when Dylan Musu’s shot from the penalty mark was blocked by San Marino keeper Michele Bollini.

However, the home side soon broke the deadlock through Xavier Saliba who connected to a Musu pass before beating the keeper.

The visitors started getting more into the picture and levelled the score just before half-time when Fabio Gasperoni slid past the Maltese rearguard and placed his shot inside the net.

Balance prevailed as the second half got underway. But then Saliba unleashed a piledriver that gave Bollini no chance for Malta to go 2-1 up.

Unlike the first match, San Marino did not throw in the towel and late on Federico Macino delivered a low pass to the unmarked Fabio Belloni who stabbed home the equaliser.