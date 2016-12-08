FIFA president said to favour WCup with 16 groups of three

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has changed his mind again over his plans for the future of the World Cup and has now recommended a 48-team tournament with 16 groups of three, a source in soccer’s governing body said yesterday.

Infantino’s latest suggestion was among four proposals which have been sent to FIFA Council members who will decide in January on the format and number of teams for the 2026 World Cup, the source said.

In October, Infantino also suggested a 48-team tournament but with a one-off preliminary round involving 32 teams, with the 16 winners going into a 32-team group stage and joining 16 teams who would receive a bye.

This remained an option but was no longer the favoured one, the source added.

When he was elected in February, Infantino had promised to expand the tournament from the current 32 teams to 40.