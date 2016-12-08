Balzan’s striker Da Silva Souza gets two-match ban

Striker Alan da Silva Souza will be missing crucial top-of-the-table clashes for second-placed Balzan in the Premier League this month following a two-match ban handed to him by the MFA Disciplinary Commissioner, yesterday.

Da Silva Souza, who saw red in Balzan’s 3-1 upset to Floriana last weekend, will be out of Sunday’s match against third-placed Valletta and the December 17 fixture against Hibernians, the current league leaders.

Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri will also have Dylan Grima unavailable against Valletta as the midfielder has to serve a one-match ban after incurring his fourth booking against Floriana.

Six other players from the Premier League – Nikola Vukanac (Birkirkara), Ignacio Lucas Varela (Floriana), Tony (Gżira United), Mark Scerri (Sliema Wanderers) and Mosta duo Francis Onwudinjo and Dany Djou-fack – were also handed one-match bans.

Vukanac and Scerri will sit out Sunday afternoon’s match bet-ween Birkirkara and Sliema while Tony, Onwudinjo and Djoufack are out of the basement clash between Gżira United and Mosta at the Victor Tedesco Stadium on Saturday.

Varela misses Floriana’s match against Tarxien, also on Saturday, at the Hibs Stadium.