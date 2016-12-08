Museum to display Harry Potter first edition

A rare first-edition Harry Potter book containing pesonal anecdotes and illustrations by J.K. Rowling which is going on display at Edinburgh’s Writers’ Museum. Photos: The City of Edinburgh Council/PA Wire

A rare first-edition Harry Potter book containing personal anecdotes and illustrations by J.K. Rowling is to go on display at a museum.

The original hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be available to view at Edinburgh’s Writers’ Museum from today.

The book was annotated by Rowling in 2013 to raise money for English PEN, the founding centre of a worldwide writers’ assocation’ and the author’s international charity, Lumos, which supports millions of children in orphanages around the world to return to family life.

Featuring 43 annotations, including 22 original drawings, the book includes a sketch of baby Harry asleep on the doorstep of the Dursleys on Privet Drive, the author’s thoughts on Quidditch and a Hogwarts Crest which features a bear rather than a badger as the Hufflepuff house mascot.

The museum will offer visitors the opportunity to see the one-of-a-kind book opened at different pages on different days so that no visits to the exhibition are the same.

Councillor Richard Lewis, culture convener, said: “This unique first edition features a remarkable glimpse into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

“In it, Rowling opens her heart about her characters and creations, and makes beautiful illustrations of magical scenes from the series.

“It is a privilege to display this book by one of the world’s most popular authors in the city’s Writers’ Museum.”

The exhibition coincides with a public programme of family events, featuring magic, music, art and storytelling which is part-funded by the Scottish Book Trust.