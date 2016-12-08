My grandchildren call me Gaga, Camilla tells singer

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales greeting Lady Gaga and other personalities following the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. Photo: Niklas Halle’n/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cornwall has told Lady Gaga how they share names as they met before the Royal Variety Performance.

As they were introduced, Camilla told the Bad Romance singer: “My grandchildren call me Gaga.”

The US pop star shook hands and chatted with the duchess and the Prince of Wales as they met a host of stars including Robbie Williams, Barry Gibb and David Walliams before the show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Famed for her outrageous fashion sense, on the night Gaga opted for a glamorous ball gown that appeared muted next to Williams’s sequinned dinner jacket.

Charles shared a joke with the Take That star and appeared to tip him off that his bow tie was askew.

Williams and bandmate Gary Barlow were among a stellar line-up performing at the annual event that in recent years has included the winner of ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent.

This year it was the turn of magician and soldier Richard Jones who amazed the audience with Charles as his able assistant.

For one trick he guessed a number the prince had written on a piece of paper and tossed into the crowd.

After telling a moving story about his brother, a member of the British Army’s bomb disposal squad, L/Cpl Jones received a standing ovation from the audience and the royal couple.

Walliams hosted the show and ended the night dressed as an ostrich alongside entertainer Bernie Clifton.

The show also featured Walliams singing Something Stupid with Williams – a song the former member of Take That released with Nicole Kidman.

Amber Riley, known for her role in American series Glee, wowed the audience with her rendition of And I Am Telling You, while Sting performed his hit Every Breath You Take.