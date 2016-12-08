La La Land offers form of escapism

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land (2016).

Ryan Gosling has said he feared the days of old Hollywood musicals were over before he made his Oscar-tipped new film La La Land.

The Canadian actor joined co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Gosling plays a musician who falls in love with an aspiring actress played by Stone in the musical comedy-drama, which critics have hailed as an early favourite for Academy Award success.

Speaking at the premiere, Gosling said he believed the film offered “an escape” for cinema audiences.

There’s a theme in the film that shouldn’t be escaped – the idea of pursuing your dreams despite the obstacles

He said: “Films can be an escape. I think there’s a theme in the movie that shouldn’t be escaped – the idea of pursuing your dreams despite the obstacles. Damien had a great vision for this, and I think we all thought this ship had sailed and we wouldn’t have the opportunity to make an old Hollywood musical, so we’re all very grateful to him.”

Chazelle, who directed the Oscar-winning 2014 film Whiplash, said many people in the industry believed La La Land would not make it to the big screen.

He said: “I think the key was to not let go of the dream because this was a movie that they told me for a while would never get made.

“To not accept that, to keep pushing, to keep dreaming – that, I hope, is the message of the movie.”

La La Land producer Marc Platt denied there was added pressure on the film because of the Oscar buzz surrounding it.

He said: “You work hard to make a film, you’re proud of the film, you hope people love it and everything after that is icing on the cake.

“I think we live in complicated times and I think the best of cinema is the kind of cinema that transports you out of your life and takes you on a journey. That’s what La La Land seems to be able to do to people.

“The sheer delight and the romanticism of the film, the film-making itself, it brings a smile to your face. It makes you think about your life and the choices you’ve made.”