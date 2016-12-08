Harry opens up in new TV documentary

Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho outside the Sentebale Mamohato childrens centre in Thaba Bosiu, Lesotho. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Prince Harry has said it is “great to be good” and “boring to be bad” in a new documentary, according to broadcaster Tom Bradby.

Harry – once dubbed the Party Prince for his rebellious antics – has made a new ITV film with Bradby about his charity work in the Aids-stricken southern African nation of Lesotho. ITV News At Ten anchor and former royal reporter Bradby says the programme is a moving account of the Prince’s return to the country and that Harry opens up about his own life.

Writing in the Christmas issue of Radio Times, the presenter said: “The film is also rather revealing about who he is and where he is in life.

“He talks candidly about the past, the present and his own future. But mostly he talks about how fired up he is about his position and what he can do with it.

“There is, he says, too much focus on the bad news in life. It’s great to be good, he tells us, and boring to be bad.”

He added that the Prince said he was “just literally being the ginger, white prince who has come to try to make these kids laugh” when he first went to Lesotho on his gap year as a 19-year-old. The programme also captures the moment Harry is reunited with Mutsu, a teenager orphaned by Aids. They first met when Mutsu was four and have remained in regular contact.

Bradby described the relationship as “heart-warming as anything you will see this Christmas”.

Harry, who is dating actress Meghan Markle, first took part in a film about Lesotho 12 years ago, before joining the Army.

He went on to set up the charity Sentebale in memory of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and has visited the country many times.

Bradby, who worked with Harry on his original film, described how the prince, seven years after his mother’s death, “was a bruised young man with a lot to say”.

In 2004, The Forgotten Kingdom – Prince Harry in Lesotho, which was made by ITN for ITV, helped raise the profile of Lesotho’s Aids epidemic and attracted more than £1 million in donations for what was then the Red Cross Lesotho Fund.

The documentary will be broadcast on ITV on December 19.