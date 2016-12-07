Advert
Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 11:40 by

PA

EU fines three banks over market rigging

European Union regulators have fined banks JPMorgan, HSBC and Credit Agricole a combined €484 million for colluding to manipulate the price of financial products linked to interest rates.

EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the banks illegally exchanged sensitive information and colluded to take profit in the market on the specialised financial products.

The EU fined JPMorgan Chase €337 million, France's Credit Agricole €114 million and London-based HSBC €33 million.

Three years ago, the antitrust regulators levied fines totalling €1.04 billion on Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Societe Generale as part of the same case.

The case covers manipulation of financial contracts linked to a benchmark interest rate called Euribor in the period 2005-2008.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Life in prison for toddler's 'hot...

  2. Trump wants to cancel new Air Force One

  3. Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

  4. All of France placed on 'high risk'...

  5. Head of airline in Andes plane disaster...

  6. Security raised at LA rail line after...

  7. Aleppo schoolchildren to Skype call MEPs...

  8. New York to clamp down on hate crimes...

  9. Frantic search for survivors after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed