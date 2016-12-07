At least 25 killed as earthquake hits Indonesian province of Aceh

The chief of the district nearest the epicentre of the shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake said 25 people were killed in that area alone.

Pidie Jaya district chief Aiyub Abbas added that hundreds more were injured and dozens of buildings had collapsed.

He said excavation equipment is needed urgently to move heavy debris and emergency supplies.

A frantic rescue effort is under way for survivors after the quake, centred about six miles north of Reuleut, a town in northern Aceh, at a depth of 11 miles.

Indonesia's Climate, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami.

The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.