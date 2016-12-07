Royal Family wax figures don Christmas jumpers for charity

The Queen's figure got in the festive spirit alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate's figures are snuggled up in a cosy double-jumper in aid of Save the Children.

The royal wax figures can be seen wearing the knits throughout December at Madame Tussauds London, with visitors encouraged to take selfies with the famous family.

The attraction will also give visitors the option of donating to help the charity.

Helena Wiltshire, head of PR at Save the Children, said: "With the trend for silly Christmas Jumpers showing no signs of slowing down, we're hoping more people than ever will don theirs and pay £2 to help raise money this Christmas Jumper Day.

"If the royal likenesses are anything to go by, there will be lots of families up and down the country taking their silliness very seriously, to help children around the world that are most in need of our help and support."