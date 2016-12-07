And she said yes!

An actor went off script during a pantomime to propose to his girlfriend.

Adam Moss was playing Smee in one of this year's first performances of Peter Pan at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield when he popped the question.

During a singalong section of the show, Mr Moss told the audience he was going to give a present to his girlfriend of four years, Karen Tomkins.

Following cries of "It's behind you" from the audience, Ms Tomkins turned round to find Mr Moss on one knee. He said he was "over the moon" that she said yes.