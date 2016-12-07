PM: "I understand the way Evarist Bartolo handled the situation"

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Evarist Bartolo has received the backing of his boss, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat telling reporters he first got words of corruption claims at the Education Ministry at "around the same time" as Mr Bartolo.

Mr Bartolo is embroiled in controversy concerning allegations of corruption by a former canvasser of his he had employed in his ministry as a person of trust.

READ: Bartolo tables emails, texts between himself and Rizzo

The former head of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, Philip Rizzo, has said that Mr Bartolo avoided taking action despite allegations having been flagged to him. The minister has insisted he did everything by the book.

Speaking to reporters this morning, the Prime Minister said that he "understands the way Evarist Bartolo handled the situation" and reiterated his "absolute faith" in him.

"The last thing anyone can say about Evarist Bartolo is that he is corrupt," he said.

Asked when he had first been made aware of the allegations, Dr Muscat said he did not know the exact date, but that it was at around the same time as Mr Bartolo had.

Dr Muscat was speaking shortly after visiting Nylon Knitting in Qormi. The company has just inaugurated a €6 million extension to its production facilities.