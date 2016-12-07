Nylon Knitting announces €6m investment
Nylon Knitting has announced a €6 million investment in plant and machinery.
The announcement was made when Prime Minister Joseph Muscat toured the factory in Qormi this morning.
Nylon Knitting was set up in 1968 and is a division of the Sitip Group. It has seen a turn-around in its fortunes after running into difficulties three years ago.
In an address Dr Muscat said the government was committed to continue supporting such firms.
