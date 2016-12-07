Motorcyclist injured in Marsa crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured this evening in a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Triq it-Tromba, Marsa.
The police said the crash took place at 6.30pm.
The injured motorcyclist is a 43-year-old man from Zejtun. The car was being driven by a 39-year-old Nigerian resident in Marsascala.
