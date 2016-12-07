Advert
Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 14:58

Maltese crib set to be inaugurated in St Peter's Square

A Maltese crib has been set up at St Peter's Square in Rome and will be inaugurated tomorrow.

The crib, designed and built by Gozitan artist Manwel Grech, features the nativity scene and Maltese characteristics including a Maltese house and a luzzu. 

There are 17 life-size figures made of fibreglass. Other figures which will not be exposed to the weather are made of papier mache, including Maltese personalities such as (St) Dun Gorg Preca and a Museum procession with the statue of baby Jesus. 

The setting up of the crib follows talks held last year between the Maltese government, the Maltese Curia and the Holy See. The Culture Directorate in collaboration with Heritage Malta then issued a call for proposals for the design and building of the crib. 

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert at the basilica of San Paolo Fuori La Mura in Rome on December 17. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Transferring Edward (Caruana) with same...

  2. Business tycoon donates €100,000 to help...

  3. Shop owner who criticised PN's Busuttil...

  4. Watch: A stunt man's view of Malta

  5. Daphne Caruana Galizia among Politico's...

  6. Lost in translation? Lidl product recalled

  7. Evarist Bartolo admits he was informed...

  8. Monti stall redesign is stalled... again

  9. Lost at the airport, found... and auctioned

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed