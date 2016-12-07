Maltese crib set to be inaugurated in St Peter's Square
A Maltese crib has been set up at St Peter's Square in Rome and will be inaugurated tomorrow.
The crib, designed and built by Gozitan artist Manwel Grech, features the nativity scene and Maltese characteristics including a Maltese house and a luzzu.
There are 17 life-size figures made of fibreglass. Other figures which will not be exposed to the weather are made of papier mache, including Maltese personalities such as (St) Dun Gorg Preca and a Museum procession with the statue of baby Jesus.
The setting up of the crib follows talks held last year between the Maltese government, the Maltese Curia and the Holy See. The Culture Directorate in collaboration with Heritage Malta then issued a call for proposals for the design and building of the crib.
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert at the basilica of San Paolo Fuori La Mura in Rome on December 17.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.