Drug trafficking suspect planned to go clothes shopping in Ħamrun

A woman caught with 200 sachets of cocaine and heroin last Monday told police that she had intended to buy clothes in Ħamrun and pay a vet with €3,000 she was carrying in cash, a court heard today.

Shana Farrugia stands charged with aggravated drug possession after she was found by members of the RIU and the Drugs Squad in a Mitsubishi Pajero in Marsa with 200 drug sachets.

Inspector Kevin Pulis exhibited a number of mobile phones, around €3,000 in cash, a clothes shop receipt, 3 invoices from jewellers' shops, a designer watch, a black purse and a black leather pouch stuffed with cash which police had retrieved from the car.

Under police questioning Ms Farrugia had alleged that she had gone shopping in Ħamrun, but having not found anything to her liking she had returned to the parked vehicle belonging to her partner, without having spent the cash.

Moreover, the court was told that the accused had allegedly intended to pay a vet who had treated her two horses.

Another police officer present at the scene testified that he had accompanied the RIU and the Drug Squad during the search of the van in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa. He confirmed the discovery of six sachets filled with brown powder and another sachet of white stuff in a tin box bearing the Jamaican flag in the front part of the van.

Behind the front seats were carton boxes containing 191 sachets of the same brown and white powder. The court heard that the van was parked so close to a wall that the witness had to enter through the passenger door to drive the van onto the low loader for it to be taken into police custody.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri, who was keen to speed up proceedings, presided over the court. Inspector Kevin Pulis prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.