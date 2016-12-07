Corinthia cleared of discriminating against pregnant employee

A lawyer who claimed she had been fired by Corinthia Hotel Group because she got pregnant has had her case rejected by a court.

Anika Psaila Savona had claimed gender discrimination and unjustified dismissal from her former consultancy post, saying that the hotel group had informed her in January 2010 that they were letting her go once her contract expired in July that year.

Lawyer Anika Psaila Savona.

The notice of termination came after Dr Psaila Savona had informed her employers that she was pregnant while she was negotiating a new contract. The hotel had subsequently offered her a part-time non-negotiable contract, which she turned down.

READ: 'My pregnancy cost me my job'

Dr Psaila Savona sued for damages after the company allegedly refused to offer adequate compensation, saying she had suffered discriminatory treatment that amounted to unjustified dismissal.

Lawyers for the Corinthia Hotel Group strongly denied these allegations, arguing that the termination of employment fell perfectly within the terms of the agreement signed with Dr Psaila Savona.

The decision to terminate, the company said, was sparked by incompatibility issues and the applicant's insistence upon conditions of employment which ran counter to the ethos of the company.

They also stressed that the company's decision to terminate had not been motivated by the applicant 's maternity, with the company's chairman Alfred Pisani arguing in court that Corinthia prided itself for accommodating female employees whenever maternity issues arose.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Silvio Meli, noted that the company had consented via email to her absenteeism from the office and had offered to make an ex-gratia payment.

It observed that the company acted lawfully when it terminated the contract before its expiry, since the agreement provided explicitly that the employer was "free to terminate... at any time by giving to the consultant three months' notice in writing..." The company had given one month's notice and a sum in settlement.

The court declared that the applicant had insisted upon a contract of employment which, if granted would have given her "unique benefits" which no other employee within the Corinthia Group or any other commercial business appears to enjoy.

The case was dismissed. Dr Psaila Savona has the right to appeal the ruling, as with all cases in the Civil Court.