Anġlu Farrugia in Washington for Intelligence Security Forum
The Speaker of the House, Anġlu Farrugia, is in Washington where he is attending the Intelligence Security Forum hosted by the US Congress.
Dr Farrugia was greeted this morning by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan.
Dr Farrugia invited Speaker Ryan to visit Malta and address the Maltese Parliament, something which could take place during the forthcoming Transatlantic Dialogue which will be held in Malta during the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
