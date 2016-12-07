A concrete solution for Ħal Far potholes

The concrete slab lies across the road.

A concrete slab slid off a truck driving through Ħal Far industrial estate this morning, blocking the road as commuters tried to get to work.

In a photo sent to the Times of Malta, workers wearing hi-visibility vests and hard hats can be seen walking around the slab as they try to work out what to do about the workplace mishap.

A spokesman for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority told the Times of Malta that officers have been dispatched to the truck owners' premises to take the "necessary action".

