6,800 pairs of trainers to be destroyed

Some 6,800 pairs of counterfeit trainers seized by Malta Customs in August are to be destroyed at the request of sportswear giant Adidas.

The German manufacturer instituted court action following the seizure of the goods on August 5. The court heard that that the bill of lading indicated that the shoes, bearing the three-stripe “trefoil device” trademark and the brand name “Adidas” had been shipped from Algeria by Good Promotion Enterprise Limited and were destined for re-export in the EU.

Addidas argued that this consignment of counterfeit shoes contravened intellectual property laws as well as EU trade mark registration rules.

Upon their arrival at the Malta Freeport, the goods had been transferred to a container and upon inspection by customs officers, were found to be counterfeit.

Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti said that the documents exhibited by the company applicants proved that its claim was founded. He therefore ordered the Comptroller of Customs to destroy the goods within 90 days.

Lawyer Antoine Camilleri was counsel to the applicant.