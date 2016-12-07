Global corporate treasure hunt to dig up gold for charity

A local teambuilding company wants local businesses to take part in the world's first-ever 24-hour corporate team building treasure hunt, with all proceeds going to charity.

The Go Give initiative, scheduled to take place next Monday, will include as many checkpoint challenges as possible within a certain timeframe, including photo challenges, questions, video challenges and more.

Companies all across the globe will take part in the initiative, which is the brainchild of local teambuilding network Catalyst Global.

The Go Give initiative is part of Catalyst Global's Buy1GIVE1 challenge, through which member organisations raise money for worth causes, with 100 per cent of proceeds being passed on to partner NGOs.

Locally, the event is being organised by Catalyst Global's local partner, Outdoor Living.

"This pre-work event will get you geared up for the week,” said Outdoor Living director Danica Fava. “It’s a free teambuilding event that’s being held to raise funds, with teams racing against the clock all over the world and, of course, giving the proceeds to charity.”

To sign up, email [email protected] stating the number of participants. To follow the around-the-world Go Give event on social media, use the hashtag #GoGiveLikeUs.