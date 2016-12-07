Paris to give his all to help Malta FA move forward

Matthew Paris (left) with Chris Bonett, yesterday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Matthew Paris has vowed to do his very best to help the Malta FA move forward after the young lawyer was voted in as vice-president of the local football body yesterday.

A tight election featuring no fewer than seven candidates saw Dr Paris, the vice-president of Premier League club Floriana, garner 37 votes, only four more than Cory Greenland, of Marsascala, who finished second in the ballot.

Dr Paris takes over from Chris Bonett who will end his tenure at the end of the year after being appointed UEFA integrity officer.

“This was an interesting election because there were many persons who submitted their candidature,” Dr Paris told reporters after being greeted by top Malta FA officials, led by president Norman Darmanin Demajo, following the announcement of the election outcome at the Centenary Hall in Ta’ Qali.

“I believe it’s a positive thing that so many people decided to get close to the MFA and offer a helping hand.

“I want to thank them for this. I would also like to thank all those who participated in this process, the clubs and member associations who turned up in large numbers to cast their votes today.

“Obviously, this means that the work starts now and I’m willing to do this together with my colleagues under the guidance of Norman Darmanin Demajo, the other vice-presidents (Ludovico Micallef and Alex Manfrè) and the new general secretary (Angelo Chetcuti).

“The MFA is facing several challenges and I’m prepared to serve the association so that it continues to move forward under the direction of president Darmanin Demajo.

“I will be a vice-president for everyone, those who voted for me as well as those who supported the other candidates.”

Dr Paris, 35, likened his link-up with the Malta FA as Dr Bonett’s successor to a player joining a club during the winter transfer window as the last elections for the association’s top officials took place less than five months ago.

“I’ve always said that this feels like making a move during the January transfer window because this was not a normal election,” Dr Paris, who will serve the remainder of Dr Bonett’s three-year term until 2019, said.

“This was an extraordinary election at an extraordinary moment. After Chris Bonett left, and I congratulate him on his new appointment, I’m now stepping into a big shoes and I will be doing my utmost to fill these shoes in the best way possible.

“The plan remains identical to the one that the president and administration promised before the last elections, and I will endeavour to move in the same direction.”

Voting outcome

A total of 136 votes were cast during yesterday’s election.

Peter Fenech, who had served as Malta FA vice-president between 2007 and 2010, finished third with 29 votes while Duncan Borg Myatt, the vice-president of Hiber-nians, obtained 17 votes.

Adrian Camilleri, the MFA prosecuting officer, and Victor Cassar, the former Ħamrun Spartans committee member, received seven preferences each, one ahead of Silvio Galea, who represents Mdina Knights FC in the association’s Council.