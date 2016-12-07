Malta FA supports FIFA probe

The Malta FA is fully co-operating with FIFA’s on-going investigations into abnormal betting on the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifying match between Lithuania and Malta, the local governing body said yesterday.

A delegation from FIFA will be in Malta this week to carry out further inquiries and gather more information on the match played on October 11 at the LFF Stadionas, in Vilnius, as the international probe moves to the next stage.

“The Malta FA wishes to stress its total support for this FIFA investigation and will continue assisting in the logistical aspect of this process which is expected to span several months,” a statement said yesterday.

“The Malta FA reiterates its zero-tolerance stance against any form of corruption in sport as well as its total commitment to combating this scourge.”

The Malta FA will make no further comment on the on-going probe, the statement added.