Brazil invite Colombia to play in Chapecoense charity match

Brazil have invited Colombia to play a friendly match next month with proceeds from the game going to families of the Chape-coense players and staff killed in the Medellin air crash, a Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spokesman said.

Last week’s disaster, which killed 71 passengers and crew, shocked soccer fans the world over and plunged Brazil into mourning.

The small side from southern Brazil were heading to Colombia to play local team Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Only six people survived the crash.

“The idea is that the game will be against Colombia, for all that represents,” the spokes-man said, “but we don’t know if they will be able to come because of the dates.

“But a friendly will take place, against someone else if not Colombia, probably on either January 22 or 25.

“The proceeds from the friendly match will be sent to the families of the players, the staff and those involved with Chapecoense who died in the crash.”

The CBF also said it would donate five million reais ($1.46 million) to Chapecoense to help the football club get back on its feet.

The team lost almost all of their players and will need to invest to build a squad for next season.