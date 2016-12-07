David Beckham's son Cruz, 11, releases debut music single
Cruz Beckham, the 11-year-old son of soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria, launched his music career today, releasing a song about Christmas for charity.
Proceeds from his debut single "If Everyday Was Christmas" will go to the Global's Make Some Noise charity, which supports projects for disadvantaged children and youths in Britain.
"It's two of my favourite things: singing and Christmas and it's amazing to put them together," the young Beckham told the Capital Breakfast radio show.
The youngster, whose mother was part of the hugely successful Spice Girls band, launched an Instagram account this week, drawing some 148,000 followers.
He has three siblings, including older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, who have previously worked with fashion label Burberry.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.