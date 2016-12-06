Trump wants to cancel new Air Force One

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

President-elect Donald Trump has urged the government to cancel Boeing's new Air Force One plane, saying the project was too expensive.

"The plane is totally out of control, it's going to be over $4 billion, it's for Air Force One program. I think it's ridiculous. I think Boeing's is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make money but not that much money," Trump told reporters in the lobby of his Trump tower.

Trump first made the comment in a Twitter post.

"Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump said in his Tweet.

The US Air Force awarded Boeing an initial contract worth $25.8 million. Details about the total value of the new contract have not been released, but the Air Force has previously said that it had earmarked $1.65 billion for two replacement jets.