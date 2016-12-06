Advert
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 10:28

Cazeneuve named as new French Prime Minister

Bernard Cazeneuve, currently French interior minister, will replace Manuel Valls as the country's new prime minister, President Francois Hollande's office said.

"He's a strong personality, with experience of state affairs," said a source in the president's entourage, commenting on Cazeneuve's appointment.

Valls is stepping down in order to seek the Socialist Party's nomination to be its presidential candidate in the 2017 election.

