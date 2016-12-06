Watch: Punches kangaroo in the face to save dog

Footage of a man punching a kangaroo in the face after it had his dog in a headlock has gone viral online.

The video started clocking up millions of views on Sunday but its origins were unknown until it was revealed the footage was shot in June at a rural property in Condobolin, New South Wales and was part of a hunting trip organised for a 19-year-old man who was dying of cancer.

The man who punched the kangaroo is zookeeper, Greig Tonkins, who is a member of the Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association and was taking part in the hunting trip. The fight lasted all of one punch while the dog broke free.