Woman lands in court after drugs haul

A 22-year old Hamrun woman was accused of aggravated drug possession today after the police said a sizable drugs cache was found in her Mitsubishi Pajero yesterday.

Shana Farrugia was arrested by members of the Drugs Squad following a tip-off, in Marsa at around 10.30am yesterday.

Police Inspector Kevin Pulis told the court that policemen discovered carton boxes behind the vehicle's passenger seat containing around 200 packets of white and brown powder. These boxes were neither covered nor hidden in any way. On the right hand seat there was a container which revealed seven other similar packets.

At the time of the discovery the accused was carrying two black pouches stuffed with a significant amount of cash. A designer watch and several mobile phones were also discovered inside the Mitsubishi.

A search carried out later at the residence in Cospicua where the accused lived with her partner revealed foreign banknotes, mainly Croatian, and several other mobiles.

Inspector Frank Tabone said that during the two-hour interrogation at police headquarters, the accused had explained that on Monday morning she was given a lift by her partner and his father to go shopping in Hamrun. This, she insisted, was why she had so much cash in the pouches found in the vehicle. Besides she had to pay a vet who had called at some stables belonging to her.

Ms Farrugia pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The prosecution objected owing to the nature of the offence. The drug haul involved 200 packets which signified 200 potential drug users. Moreover, the investigation was at a premature stage, with several persons still having to testify.

The defence argued that the accused was a first-time offender with an otherwise clean criminal record sheet. Denying her bail would go against the fundamental presumption of innocence of the accused. "This 22 year old was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time," the defence argued. Besides, aggravated drug possession did not necessarily always lead to an effective jail term.

The court granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

The case was put off for continuation tomorrow as the accused, accompanied by her mother and other relatives, burst into tears.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.