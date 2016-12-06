Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says efforts to introduce new monti stalls for the market in Ordnance Street, Valletta, have come to a standstill, and it would appear that for the time being, the old, rusty stalls will continue to greet visitors to the capital. In another story, it says embattled Education Minister Evarist Bartolo yesterday admitted that he was first informed of alleged abuse by his canvasser Edward Caruana in April and not August, as he originally claimed.

The Malta Independent says Mr Bartolo yesterday gave a detailed overview of correspondence he had with the former CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, Philip Rizzo, who resigned after claiming that the minister remained idle amid claims of corruption by a person of trust.

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is still defending Mr Bartolo in spite of the serious allegations that are being made.

L-Orizzont says the government has asked the Auditor General to investigate the full contracts with Vitals Global Health Care.