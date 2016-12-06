Prime Minister too weak to fire Evarist Bartolo - PN

The Nationalist Opposition this morning shifted responsibility for the alleged abuse by a canvasser at the Foundation for Tomorrow's schools onto Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and urged him to take the necessary action against senior minister Evarist Bartolo.

Malta Today reported last month that Mr Rizzo resigned after alleging corruption in the issuing of direct orders for the renovation of government schools.

Mr Bartolo then told Times of Malta that Mr Rizzo left due to “a clash with the chairman over a female cleaner”.

Mr Rizzo's lawyer denied the claims and insisted his client was on long sick leave because of the toll on his health from the “facts [he flagged] not allegations” about corruption and abuse at the government agency he headed.

The minister yesterday admitted he was first informed of alleged abuse by his canvasser Edward Caruana in April and not August, as he originally claimed.

Addressing a press conference at the PN headquarters, deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami said that now that there was "no shadow of a doubt" that Mr Bartolo "lied" on a corruption case, the Prime Minister had to take action.

"If Muscat is still to be taken seriously he has only one option - to fire Minister Bartolo. If not, this will be yet another confirmation that the PM has no authority over his ministers and has become a prisoner of his own cabinet."

Shadow minister Jason Azzopardi said that Dr Muscat was now reaping his own fruit after failing to take action against Minister Konrad Mizzi and his chief of staff for opening secret accounts in Panama.

PN candidate Jean Pierre Debono said that since the PM could not act, it was the electorate which has to send the corrupt clique back to the Opposition benches.