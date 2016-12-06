Advert
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 14:21

President in Geneva to address International Organisation for Migration

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has left Malta for Geneva, where she is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the 107th session of the International Organisation for Migration.

Dolores Cristina is acting president.

