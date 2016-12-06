MIA sees 22% jump in passenger traffic in November

Passenger traffic through Malta International Airport in November grew by 22.4%, or 63,000 people, compared to the same month last year.

This is by far the highest monthly increase for 2016, going on to displace March's 19% growth rate from the top spot, the airport company said.

Aircraft movements were up by 17% and seat capacity increased by 21.3%. There were 18 new air connections.

November registered a seat load factor of 82.4%.

The airport's top five markets all grew by varying degrees and featured a newcomer. Belgium made an appearance in this list for the first time, following increased connectivity to Brussels.

Outside of the top five markets, and in line with the airport’s strategy to recoup traffic from the Iberian Peninsula, Spain continued to grow at an impressive rate.

The Spanish market's 87% upturn resulted from the introduction of a twice-weekly flight to Valencia, increased operations to both Madrid and Barcelona, and Girona’s extension into the winter period, MIA said.