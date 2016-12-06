Lost in translation? Lidl product recalled
Noci does not include almonds and hazelnuts
Lidl’s Favorina 'Gingerbread with honey and pieces of figs covered in chocolate' has been recalled by the health authorities.
They warned that the product must not be consumed by persons allergic to almonds and hazelnuts, which it contained, but which were not declared on the label.
Although the ingredients list noci, [walnuts], it does not include almonds and hazelnuts.
