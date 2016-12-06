Advert
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 11:25

Lost in translation? Lidl product recalled

Noci does not include almonds and hazelnuts

Lidl’s Favorina 'Gingerbread with honey and pieces of figs covered in chocolate' has been recalled by the health authorities.

They warned that the product must not be consumed by persons allergic to almonds and hazelnuts, which it contained, but which were not declared on the label.

Although the ingredients list noci, [walnuts], it does not include almonds and hazelnuts.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: PN says minister was 'caught in a...

  2. Business tycoon donates €100,000 to help...

  3. Mobile phone driving offences shoot up

  4. Reckless driver led police on early...

  5. Shop owner who criticised PN's Busuttil...

  6. Boy, 7, seriously injured in car crash

  7. Thief spoils plans for a charity gift

  8. Evarist Bartolo admits he was informed...

  9. Local councils get an 'F' in accounting...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed