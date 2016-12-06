Lost at the airport, found... and auctioned

Some of the goods that will come under the hammer

The chance to get your hands on cameras, jewellery and dozens of other items left at the Malta International Airport is back.

MIA said its annual lost-and-found auction will be held tomorrow, giving bidders the chance to get their hands on several valuable items left behind at the airport throughout 2016 on the cheap.

A spokeswoman for the airport said the goodies up for grabs this year include five pieces of “mystery luggage” containing undisclosed items, branded sunglasses, a small guitar, new jewellery, a pair of binoculars, an antique suitcase, a tent, a hairdryer and hampers packed with wine and spirits.

“We will also be auctioning over 50 tech gadgets, including laptops, cameras, e-books, headphones, and two TV sets,” the spokeswoman said.

The items were lost by passengers or confiscated at the security screening point. More than 2,500 items are left behind by passengers at the airport each year, with sunglasses, mobile phones, and garments topping the list.

Lost and found items are all logged and stored in case they are claimed by their owners, but when they remain unclaimed, they are eventually auctioned.

The highest starting prices at this year’s auction are set at €100 each for two Macbook Air laptops, which the spokeswoman said are almost as good as new.

The auction, which has been held since 2012, raises around €8,000 for charity every year. Last year’s instalment raised some €10,000 and was well attended.

This year’s proceeds will go to Inspire, a local NGO that helps the disabled gain access to equal rights and social inclusion.

The auction will be held at the airport’s food court.

This edition’s auctioneers will be radio hosts JD Patrick and Tina from the Morning Vibe radio show and DJs Nate and Rossi. The last few tickets are available from the airport’s offices on Level 2 of the airport at €5 each.