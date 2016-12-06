Law change would remove parental consent for 16-year-olds seeking medical help

A proposed change to the law could allow 16 and 17-year-olds to seek medical treatment without parental consent.

The Private Members’ Bill amending the Health Act was presented by government Whip Godfrey Farrugia and fellow backbench MP Deo Debattista to the Clerk of the House.

This means that doctors and other healthcare professionals would be able to treat 16 and 17-year-olds who seek their help without requiring parental consent, a move the Bill’s proponents believe would serve to prevent future medical complications.

“We already have a state where young people this age seek their doctor’s advice and this legal change would indemnify healthcare professionals who could provide the required treatment or refer to fellow professionals,” Dr Farrugia said.

This law will make it easier for young people to seek help in cases of suspected sexual health problems, addiction, sports injuries, eating disorders and many other instances, where they may feel more comfortable outside the presence of their parents.

However, the law would include a safeguard in those instances where the doctor feels the young patient is not mature enough or does not have the mental abilities to understand what is happening. In these cases the doctor would have to seek parental consent.

The change is not entirely new since the Mental Health Act already gives 16-year-olds the right to refuse treatment while the organ donation law allows 16 and 17-year-olds to give consent.