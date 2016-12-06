Containers carrying counterfeit goods seized by Customs
They were carrying branded items
The Malta Customs Department seized more than 16 containers carrying counterfeit goods in recent weeks.
The containers were seized as they were being screened while transiting through the Freeport or entering the European Union, the department said in a statement.
They were carrying 69,142 pairs of sports shoes; 12,137 pairs of shoes; 18,600 caps; 1,560 bags; 2,666 pieces of toys; and, 492,480 chocolate eggs. All items were branded.
Customs said the counterfeit market was a multi-billion euro market, which promoted slave and child labour and hindered financial stability, cost Europeans thousands of jobs every year.
Counterfeit items, which may include food and beverage items, contain harmful toxins and chemicals and do not comply with health and safety legislation, thus posing a serious threat to the health of consumers.
