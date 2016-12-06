Advert
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 14:02

Containers carrying counterfeit goods seized by Customs

They were carrying branded items

The Malta Customs Department seized more than 16 containers carrying counterfeit goods in recent weeks.

The containers were seized as they were being screened while transiting through the Freeport or entering the European Union, the department said in a statement.

They were carrying 69,142 pairs of sports shoes; 12,137 pairs of shoes; 18,600 caps; 1,560 bags; 2,666 pieces of toys; and, 492,480 chocolate eggs. All items were branded.

Customs said the counterfeit market was a multi-billion euro market, which promoted slave and child labour and hindered financial stability, cost Europeans thousands of jobs every year.

Counterfeit items, which may include food and beverage items, contain harmful toxins and chemicals and do not comply with health and safety legislation, thus posing a serious threat to the health of consumers.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: PN says minister was 'caught in a...

  2. Business tycoon donates €100,000 to help...

  3. Shop owner who criticised PN's Busuttil...

  4. Reckless driver led police on early...

  5. Mobile phone driving offences shoot up

  6. Boy, 7, seriously injured in car crash

  7. Thief spoils plans for a charity gift

  8. Evarist Bartolo admits he was informed...

  9. Monti stall redesign is stalled... again

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed