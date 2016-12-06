Watch: A stunt man's view of Malta
How does a stunt man move around Malta so fast?
Try Parkour, as featured in a movie trailer for Assassin's Creed, due to open in cinemas on December 21.
The stunt man is seen leaping through some of Malta's landmarks in this three minute adrenaline rush.
