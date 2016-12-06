Paris elected Malta FA vice-president

Matthew Paris will succeed Chris Bonett as Malta FA vice-president from January 1 after winning today's election at the Centenary Hall.

Dr Paris, the vice-president of Premier League club Floriana, polled 37 votes to top the ballot which was contested by seven candidates.

The other candidates were Duncan Borg Myatt (17 votes), Adrian Camilleri (7), Victor Cassar (7), Peter Fenech (29), Silvio Galea (6) and Cory Greenland (33).

Dr Bonett, who had been re-elected for a second three-year term at the last MFA AGM, stepped down last month to take up a new role as UEFA integrity officer.

Dr Paris, will serve the remainder of Dr Bonett's term until 2019, joins Ludovico Micallef and Alex Manfrè who were re-elected as MFA vice-presidents last July.