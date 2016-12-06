Delegation from Fifa visiting Malta next week to further probe Malta vsLithuania betting claims

A delegation from Fifa will be in Malta this week to carry out further inquiries and gather more information regarding the investigations into abnormal betting on the 2018 Fifa World Cup Group F qualifying match between Lithuania and Malta, the Malta Football Association said today.

In a statement referring to the game, played on October 11 at the LFF Stadionas in Vilnius, it said Fifa's probe was now moving to the next stage.

Alarm about the game was raised due to abnormal betting activity, prompting the world football body to launch a probe.

The MFA said it supported the investigation and would continue to assist in the logistical aspect of this process which was expected to span several months.

It reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against any form of corruption in sport as well as its commitment to combat this scourge.

It said that, at this stage, it would not comment further on the on-going probe.