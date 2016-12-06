Advert
Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 17:23

Birkirkara FC sack their coach after dismal run

Drazen Besek

Drazen Besek

Birkirkara football club have sacked coach Drazen Besek in the wake of the team's 2-0 defeat to Ħamrun Spartans on Sunday.

Birkirkara were earlier eliminated from the FA Trophy by St Andrew's.

Nikola Jaros, who has served as assistant coach, has been promoted as team coach until the end of the season, a Birkirkara spokesman said.

Birkirkara lie fifth in the league table, eight points behind leaders Hibernians.

 

