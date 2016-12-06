Sporting briefs

Williams: Geraint Williams is to leave his post as Wales U-21 manager. The FA of Wales confirmed that Williams will not have his contract renewed as intermediate manager. Both the Wales U-21 and U-19 squads recently missed out on qualification for respective European tournaments.

Hearts: Hearts have opened talks with Newcastle United over Ian Cathro, reports said. The Newcastle assistant coach is the Scottish Premiership club’s top target to replace Robbie Neilson as their head coach. The 30-year-old previously worked with Hearts director of football Craig Levein at Dundee United, where Cathro had a senior position in the youth academy.

Rangers: Rangers have confirmed a former youth coach was sacked following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a teenage player. Gordon Neely was a youth coach at Ibrox in the 1980s when police were contacted over the claims made by the player, and the club said he was “dismissed immediately”.

Fined: Preston NE have fined Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle following their dismissals for fighting between themselves during Saturday’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and will use the money to refund the club’s travelling fans. Beckford and team-mate Doyle were both shown straight red cards in stoppage-time following an angry exchange.

Nasri: Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has returned to training and is a step closer to making his comeback when his team plays at Lyon in tomorrow’s Champions League game. The Frenchman, sidelined with a muscular injury since Nov. 6, is expected to travel to France with the rest of the squad for the final Group H showdown at the Stade de Lyon.

Results

Primera Liga

Deportivo vs Real Sociedad - 5-1

FA Cup – second round

Lincoln vs Oldham Athletic - 3-2