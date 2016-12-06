Middlesbrough edge Hull

Middlesbrough moved away from the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Hull City thanks to a second-half header from midfielder Gaston Ramirez in the Premier League last night.

Uruguay international Ramirez, who was an influential figure throughout the match, broke the deadlock on the hour with a firm downward header at the back post from a Viktor Fischer corner.

Ramirez, who had a loan spell at Hull from Southampton in the 2014/15 season, thought he had helped set up the opener for Fischer after 33 minutes but it was disallowed for offside.

The win takes the hosts up three places to 13th on 15 points from 14 games before they visit Southampton on Sunday with Hull second-bottom on 11 points as they next host Crystal Palace.

FA Cup third round draw

Ipswich vs Lincoln; Barrow vs Rochdale; Man. United vs Reading; Hull vs Swansea City; Sunderland vs Burnley; QPR vs Blackburn; Millwall vs Bournemouth; West Ham vs Man. City; Brighton vs MK Dons/Charlton; Blackpool vs Barnsley; Wigan vs N. Forest; Birmingham vs Newcastle; Chelsea vs Notts County/Peterborough; Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wed.; West Brom vs Derby; Everton vs Leicester; Liverpool vs Newport/Plymouth; Wycombe vs Stourbridge/Northampton; Watford vs Burton; Preston vs Arsenal; Cardiff City vs Fulham; Stoke City vs Wolves; Cambridge vs Leeds; Bristol City vs Shrewsbury/Fleetwood; Huddersfield vs Port Vale; Tottenham vs Aston Villa; Brentford vs Halifax/Eastleigh; Bolton vs Crystal Palace; Norwich vs Southampton; Sutton vs AFC Wimbledon; Accrington vs Luton; Rotherham vs Oxford/Macclesfield.