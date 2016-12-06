Malta FA to elect Bonett’s successor today

The Malta Football Association will elect a new vice-president this evening with seven candidates vying for the seat vacated by Chris Bonett.

Dr Bonett, a lawyer by profession who also headed the Malta FA’s legal department, stepped down last month ahead of his imminent appointment as UEFA integrity officer.

The Malta FA’s Electoral Commission approved the nominations of seven candidates for today’s vote, namely Duncan Borg Myatt, Adrian Camilleri, Victor Cassar, Peter Fenech, Silvio Galea, Cory Greenland and Matthew Paris.

Dr Borg Myatt, the vice-president of Premier League club Hibernians, Dr Camilleri, the Malta FA’s prosecuting officer, Dr Fenech, who served as MFA vice-president between 2007 and 2010, and Dr Paris, the vice-president of top-division club Floriana, are all lawyers while Dr Greenland, who represents Marsaskala in the MFA Council and also sits on other committees within the local football body, is a notary.

Cassar, a former MFA Council and Executive Committee member who for many years formed part of the Ħamrun Spartans committee, is making his second bid to become MFA vice-president after unsuccessfully contesting the last election in July.

Galea represents Mdina Knights FC in the MFA Council and heads the association’s board of internal auditors.

The winner of this evening’s election will serve the remainder of Dr Bonett’s three-year term until the summer of 2019.

Eligible voters

The Council members and approved delegates of MFA member clubs and member associations for the year 2016/17 are eligible to vote in today’s election which is due to commence at around 17.30.

The two other serving Malta FA vice-presidents are Ludovico Micallef and Alex Manfrè who were both re-elected at the last annual general meeting.