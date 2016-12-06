FIFA loses man who led fight against match-fixing

The man who was leading FIFA’s fight against match-fixing has left his post, soccer’s world governing body said yesterday.

FIFA confirmed that former German police chief Ralf Mutschke, who had been their head of security for 3-1/2 years, had departed, without giving any further details.

Mutschke was senior manager at the German federal criminal police office (BKA), where he had more than 30 years’ experience, and a former Interpol director before being appointed by FIFA in June 2012.

Mutschke travelled the world as FIFA attempted to clamp down on match-fixing, which is seen as a major threat to the sport.

He told Reuters last year that one of his priorities was to help national football associations set up integrity programmes to combat the threat of match-fixing.

For its own competitions, he said that FIFA monitored betting patterns, placed integrity managers in stadiums and briefed teams and officials on the threat.

Dozens of players have been banned around the world over the last few years, but criminal convictions for those who set up the fixes have been rare.