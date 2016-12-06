Aguero banned for four matches

Sergio Aguero has been banned for four matches, as expected, by the English FA following his weekend dismissal which prompted a fractious finale to Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea.

City striker Aguero was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Chelsea defender David Luiz, which led to a bench-clearing melee at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Fernandinho was also sent off for shoving Cesc Fabregas during the incident, with City’s Brazilian midfielder banned for three matches, as indicated on the disciplinary pages of the FA website.

Premier League leaders Chelsea won the game 3-1 for an eighth successive victory.

Aguero’s offence was effectively his second dismissal of the season after he served a three-match ban for violent conduct, issued retrospectively after he was adjudged to have elbowed West Ham’s Winston Reid in August.

The Argentina striker will miss City’s matches with Leicester, Watford, Arsenal and Hull this month. Fernandinho will be available for the Hull game on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea were also charged with failing to control their players during Saturday’s league match.

“Both clubs have until 6pm on 8 December 2016 to respond to the charge,” the FA said.