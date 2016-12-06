Money market report for the week ended December 2
ECB monetary operations
On Monday, November 28, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on Tuesday, November 29, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €35.95 billion, €2.23 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On Wednesday, November 30, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €3.27 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.
Also on Wednesday, November 30, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $1.33 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.89 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 91-day bills maturing on December 29 and March 2, 2017, respectively. No bids were submitted for the 28-day bills, while bids of €45 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €32 million. Since €27 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €5 million, to stand at €276 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.388 per cent, up by 0.3 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 17, representing a bid price of 100.0982 per 100 nominal. During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Yesterday, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 274-day bills maturing on March 9 and September 7, 2017, respectively.
